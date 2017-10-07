Karabakh frontline remained relatively calm over past week
October 7, 2017 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm over the period between October 1 and 7.
Azeri troops used various caliber firearms to fire more than 1100 towards the Armenian positions.
The Karabakh frontline units continue retaining the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.
