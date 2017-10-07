Karabakh FM in Yerevan for talking conflict with Armenian counterpart

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Mayis Mayilyan met on Saturday, October 7 to discuss cooperation between the two countries and the settlement of the conflict.

The diplomats stressed the importance of regular meetings and exchange of opinions for the development of relations.

Also, the sides weighed in on the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as the recent meetings that Armenian officials held with the OSCE Minsk Group.

They also discussed issues of cooperation between the two foreign ministries.