Armenia, Iran seal agreements on veterinary, culture, IT secors

PanARMENIAN.Net - In a ceremony attended by Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Iranian First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri in Tehran, the two countries signed a number of agreements on cooperation in various sectors on Monday, October 9, Iranian media reports.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on veterinary, culture and art, science and technology, according to reports.

Karapetyan arrived in Tehran earlier on Monday, and was officially welcomed by Jahangiri in Saadabad Palace.

He is on a two-day visit aimed at expansion of bilateral ties between Yerevan and Tehran.

The Armenian official is planned to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.