New HBO show will let viewers get inside a character’s head

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new TV show from HBO and Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh promises viewers will be able to get inside a character’s head to know what they were thinking— by following different characters’ points of view through an iOS app, The Verge says.

Called Mosaic, the six-part TV series will air in January 2018. But, before then, viewers can download an app from November that will enable them to choose a character and follow their specific experiences.

The different choices you can make in the app will build on one another, which can sometimes produce different endings. Soderbergh says the show was produced with the app in mind, so it seems like it will play a core part in the show’s storytelling, rather than being just an afterthought. The YouTube video promoting the app shows various character profiles, newspaper clippings, and voice memos as part of the interactives used in the story.

Plot details are scant, but the show will star Sharon Stallone, Garrett Hedlund, Frederick Weller, Beau Bridges, and Paul Reubens. The app has been three years in the making, and those who use the app will be able to compare the story they "built" with the linear one airing in January.