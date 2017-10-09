Harry Potter's childhood home up for sale
October 9, 2017 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The house where James and Lily Potter were murdered by He Who Must Not Be Named is up for sale fo $1.3 million (roughly £995,000), EW reports.
The 14th-century cottage in the medieval village of Lavenham, England, just north of London, was used in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One as the Potter family home in Godric’s Hollow. The birthplace of the titular hero himself, Harry was famously taken away from the area and forced to live with the Dursley’s on Privet Drive following his parents’ untimely deaths. In fact, the home on 4 Privet Drive was also recently put up for sale.
Godric’s Hollow served as the hometown of both the Potters and the Dumbledores.
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century. During the medieval era, the De Vere family was the second-richest family next to the royal family.
The six-bedroom property has a reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room and two kitchens — everything you need to set up a proper memorial for James and Lily Potter, may they rest in peace.
Photo. NICK ANSELL/PA IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES
