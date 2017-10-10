Google honors Fridtjof Nansen - a friend of Armenians
October 10, 2017 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Doodle is celebrating what would have been the 156th birthday of Fridtjof Nansen, the Norwegian explorer, scientist, diplomat, political activist and humanitarian, who went to great lengths to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide when the killings were being perpetrated by the Ottoman government.
In 1924, Nansen was commissioned by the League of Nations to tackles the issue of the Armenian refugees following the Genocide between 1915 and 1923. But long before that Nansen made a proposal at the first session of the League to accept Armenia as a member, stressing that Armenians needed help more than ever.
Starting from 1925, Nansen devoted much effort to helping Armenian refugees - those displaced by the Genocide who had miraculously managed to survive the slaughter. His goal was to eventually return refugees to Soviet Armenia.
Nansen kept visiting refugee camps, and after a trip to Soviet Armenia, he proposed that the League of Nations finance the irrigation of 36,000 hectares of land which would allow the deployment and employment of 15,000 people. Although the plan failed, Nansen did become one of the heroes of the Armenian people.
In total, about 320,000 people survived the Genocide to obtain asylum in various countries using Nansen passports.
The Nansen passport is an international document that certifies the identity of the holder, and was first issued by the League of Nations for refugees without citizenship.
Upon his return to his homeland, the Norwegian wrote the book "Across Armenia", full of sympathy and respect for the Armenian people.
"If nations could (...) settle their possible differences, they would easily be able to establish a lasting peace" - the words of the great humanitarian who inspired generations ofcompassionate people around the world in the decades that followed.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
"Never lose faith," Henrikh Mkhitaryan tells Armenian fans Captain of Armenia's national football midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is urging fans to never lose faith as new challenges are ahead.
Pro-war Azeri diplomat running for UNESCO chief gets only two votes Polad Bulbuloglu had said that Azerbaijan is ready settle the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict by the use of force.
Iceland become smallest nation ever to seal a place at World Cup finals Heimir Hallgrimsson’s team knew a win against Group I’s bottom side would guarantee top spot and an automatic qualifying place
Syrian army resumes offensive for strategic highway to Deir ez-Zor According to a military report, the Syrian Army should clean-up the remaining IS-occupied territories this week and reopen the highway.