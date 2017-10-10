Twitter will let users save tweets to read them later
October 10, 2017 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - While most tweets are a quick read, a lot of people still want a way to save those worthy of a more in-depth inspection. After getting tons of requests for a "Save for Later" feature, Twitterhas finally started developing a Bookmarking tool during its annual Hack Week activities. Twitter product manager Jesar Shah has announced the feature on the platform and posted a quick demo of the prototype they created at the event, Engadget said.
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu. That menu will house both the "share via DM" and the upcoming "Add to Bookmark" features, though the final version could take on a different form. All the tweets added to Bookmarks can then be accessed through a list in settings.
Shah also revealed that users currently make do by Liking or sending tweets to themselves via DM. When the feature comes out, they no longer have to do either of those whenever they see tweets with photos containing a longer message, those that mark the beginning of a series or those that link to long pieces they'd like to access when they have more time on their hands.
