Kurdish troops capture four IS-controlled villages near the Euphrates
October 10, 2017 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Over the past 24 hours, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have swept across the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, brushing aside all Islamic State resistance in the process, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a Kurdish military source close to Al-Masdar News, the SDF has captured the villages of Zughayr Kabeera, Huwayj Diyab, Abu Ghaminah and Muhaymidah in a 10 kilometer southwards thrust along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Meanwhile, preliminary reports indicate the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has simultaneously captured the eastern side of the destroyed Al-Siyasah bridge on Tuesday morning after advancing from the newly liberated village of Hatlah Fokkani.
If this proves to be the case, the SAA has finally completed the encirclement of jihadist forces in the provincial capital of Deir ez-Zor, thereby cutting them off from the Islamic State heartland.
With two rival anti-IS offensives, known as the ‘Big Dawn’ and ‘Al-Jazirah Storm’, unfolding in Deir ez-Zor, both the SAA and SDF hope to landgrab as much oil-rich territory in eastern Syria as possible.
Photo. AFP
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Mourinho thinks Henrikh Mkhitaryan is better than Arsenal star Mesut Ozil Manchester United are being linked with a move for Ozil, who looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal in the near future.
Cyprus' Stella Kyriakides elected new president of PACE Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
French-Armenian MP: Macron may play active role in Karabakh process French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian, who has arrived in Armenia to obtain citizenship, has expressed a wish to visit Artsakh.
Only 31% of Armenians trust religious authorities: EU report Political parties remain the least trusted institution (24%) among Armenians, while just under a third of citizens trust the religious authority.