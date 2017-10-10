Armenia president, John Malkovich meet ahead of Yerevan concert

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday, October 10 met Hollywood star John Malkovich in Yerevan who has arrived in Armenia to participate in the opening of the Khachaturian international festival on Wednesday.

The president said it's a great pleasure to host the talented artist in a country that deeply values the power of art, and whose people have been able to create an incredible cultural heritage and make a unique contribution to the development of global civilization.

"I know the Armenian audience will have the privilege to enjoy your performance which will forever be imprinted on their minds," Sargsyan said, expressing hope that Malkovich will have the chance to know Armenia and its rich legacy better.

The actor said, in turn, that he is looking forward to his performance for the Armenian audience and hopes they will like it.

Also Tuesday, Malkovich visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the massacres.