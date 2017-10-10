French-Armenian MP: Macron may play active role in Karabakh process
October 10, 2017 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian has said that newly-elected French president Emanuel Macron may play an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Cazarian, who has arrived in Armenia to obtain citizenship, has expressed a wish to visit Artsakh (Karabakh).
She said in Yerevan on Tuesday, October 10 that Macron needs some time, and that he may eventually take up an active role in the peace process, just like the other OSCE co-chairing countries - Russia and the United Sates.
Cazarian said that the French-Armenian parliamentary group under former president Francois Hollande contributed to the improvement of relations between the two countries, adding that the new parliament is currently in the process of establishing a new friendship group.
