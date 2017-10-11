Council of Europe 'always ready' to support Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Council of Europe is always ready to support the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, secretary general Thorbjørn Jagland has said, according to Report.az.

Jagland was responding to the question of Azerbaijani member of the European parliament Rafael Hüseynov about the peace process.

Also, the CoE chief reminded that the OSCE Minsk Group is tasked with finding a lasting solution to the issue.

On Tuesday, Octoer 10, French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian said that newly-elected French president Emanuel Macron may play an active role in the settlement process.