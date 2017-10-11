Azerbaijani army kills Armenian serviceman on border
October 11, 2017 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian border soldier, Chaplin Margaryan was killed in Azerbaijan's gunshot fire on Tuesday, October 10.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Nagorno Karabakh soldier Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan's fire on Thursday, September 28.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
