Baku stages provocations ahead of presidential meeting: Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign ministry has described the killing by Azerbaijan of an Armenian soldier as a provocation.

"Ahead of a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, (Azeri leader) Ilham Aliyev continues provocations," foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

An Armenian border soldier, Chaplin Margaryan was killed in Azerbaijan's gunshot fire on Tuesday, October 10.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.