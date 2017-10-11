Baku stages provocations ahead of presidential meeting: Armenia
October 11, 2017 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign ministry has described the killing by Azerbaijan of an Armenian soldier as a provocation.
"Ahead of a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, (Azeri leader) Ilham Aliyev continues provocations," foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.
An Armenian border soldier, Chaplin Margaryan was killed in Azerbaijan's gunshot fire on Tuesday, October 10.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Latest news
2019 UEFA qualifiers: Armenia's U21 team defeated by Austria With a score of 0:5, the Austrians netted all the goals in the second half of the game, placing Armenia on the third spot.
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is so much better than last season - pundit Nigel Winterburn says it is because he is playing in the position he became accustomed with at Dortmund.
U.S. drone strike kills top Nusra leaders in Syria's Idlib According to sources, the drone identified and hit key building north of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib province.