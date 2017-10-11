// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh conflict not a geopolitical issue, Armenian lawmaker says

October 11, 2017 - 18:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Armenian parliament's foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan has said that the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) is not a geopolitical one.

Ashotyan was meeting head of Finnish foreign ministry's Department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Maimo Henriksson, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Unit for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Päivi Peltokoski, as well as officer for the South Caucasus Tiina Parviainen.

Dwelling upon the conflict, the sides stressed the role of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only mediator in the peace process.

Also in the limelight of attention was Armenia's relations with the European Union and the comprehensive framework agreement that the country and the 27-state bloc will sign in November.

