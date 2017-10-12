Armenia-U.S. talks focus on economic relations, trade mission, IT
October 12, 2017 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's ambassador the United States Grigor Hovhannissian on Wednesday, October 11 met the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe Dale Tasharski to discuss relations between the two countries.
According to a tweet on the Armenian Embassy's Twitter page, the talks focused on on U.S.-Armenia economic relations, trade mission to Armenia, as well as the sector of information technologies.
Earlier,Hovhannissian met U.S. Representative for California Mimi Walters to discuss trade relations between the country and the U.S. state.
At the meeting in Washington, the two discussed Armenia's partnership with California and establishing a trade office in Los Angeles.
