Armenia named one of world's 17 "innovation achievers"
October 12, 2017 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is one of the 17 "innovation achievers" in the latest Global Innovation Index 2017, data provided at a UN roundtable discussion revealed on Wednesday, October 11.
These economies show better results in innovation because they continuously improve their innovation systems, have more structured institutional frameworks, develop linkages that allow knowledge absorption and the flow of highly skilled human capital, and foster a higher integration with international markets.
Armenia's permanent representative in the UN, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was also participating in the meeting which tackled the role of innovation for boosting sustainable development and growth throughout the world.
Overall, Armenia ranks the 59th in the index among 127 economies considered.
