Production of multifunctional trucks to launch in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - AA Trucks will start production of multifunctional trucks with innovative technology with a $40 million investment in Armenia.

By a government decision, AA Trucks was granted permission to operate at the Alliance free economic zone in the country.

According to the project, exports will amount to $25 million dollars in the fifth year of production.

The trucks are set to be shipped to the member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Iran, Georgia, the United States, as well as the Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries.

Also, the new plant will provide 40 jobs in the first two years, and more than 1000 jobs as a result of growth in production volumes.