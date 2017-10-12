Armenian Genocide doc reminds that history is alive: Mission Local
October 12, 2017 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 'Architects of Denial' - a new film about the Armenian Genocide, is a powerful, hard-edged documentary that shines light on a genocide the Turkish and United States governments refuse to acknowledge, Mission Local said in an article, announcing that the film will be screened at Roxie Theater in San Francisco.
"Architects of Denial is a first person account of genocide through the eyes of survivors. Included are new exclusive interviews with experts who graphically illustrate the real connection between historical ‘denial’ with present day mass exterminations in conflict zones around the world," the article says.
"This film warns that those responsible for genocides who are not brought to justice and confronted with the truth of their crimes, will only set the stage for more worldwide massacres in the future."
"Featuring shocking denials from present day politicians, 'Architects of Denial' reminds us that history is alive and genocide doesn’t end so long as it’s denied. Attempts to censor this film have stoked controversy, revealing the active efforts of the Turkish government and it’s allies to bury this shameful history," the article adds.
Executive Producer Montel Williams announced earlier that the documentary is one of 159 documentaries qualifying for Oscar consideration.
