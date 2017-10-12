Ameriabank among International Online Competition finalists
October 12, 2017 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank’s team has reached the final stage of the 8th International Online Virtual Banking Competition.
The final round will be held on November 23 in the Hague, where the Armenian bank will be competing with 3 other finalists: Bancop SA (Paraguay), Supervielle (Argentina) and Ficohsa (Honduras). Overall, 30 banks from Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Central Asia were participating in the competition.
The competition is related to effective assets, liabilities and risk management issues in banks.
The aim of the competition is to promote knowledge in finance and banking, upgrade professional skills, share alternative and innovative knowledge and international experience, strengthen and develop risk management practices in financial institutions.
The competition was organized by SimArch Group as part of a finance and banking learning platform and financed by the Netherlands’ FMO, DEG (member of KfW Group) and French PROPARCO.
SimArch presents new advanced learning solutions for professionals in financial and banking sectors since 1999, providing big education opportunities. The company’s learning programs have been successfully implemented by 170 entities in 45 countries, including major banks such as ABN AMRO, ING, FirstRand, Dexia and others.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
New York police launch Harvey Weinstein Investigation Recent reports regarding Harvey Weinstein have spurred the New York Police Department to open a criminal investigation.
Armenia: No guarantee that Baku won't re-launch Karabakh offensive "How can we talk about progress in negotiations when there is no trust between the sides?" deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Armenia may host inaugural International Delphic Games Hrachya Rostomyan and Vladimir Ponyavin weighed in on the possibility of holding the inaugural international Delphic Games in Armenia.
Czech Republic vows to remain committed to Iran nuke deal Cumba said that the two countries may establish close cooperation in the field of steel and petrochemical industries machinery.