U.S. army General hails Armenian soldiers as 'selfless and skilled'
October 12, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Current Adjutant General of Kansas Lee Tafanelli has commended Armenian soldiers as selfless and skilled in a recent interview with the Voice of America.
Tafanelli said that Armenian servicemen are always ready to acquire new skills and share their knowledge with others.
The General said that a squad of Armenian soldiers visits the U.S. state of Kansas each year, live and train alongside American troops.
According to him, the United States wants to strengthen Armenia's defense capabilities in a number of areas, including the field of emergency management.
Also, Tafanelli said the U.S. is helping Armenian soldiers correspond to the high standards of NATO troops.
