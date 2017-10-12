New York police launch Harvey Weinstein Investigation
October 12, 2017 - 19:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Recent reports regarding Harvey Weinstein have spurred the New York Police Department to open a criminal investigation, Variety confirmed on Thursday, October 12.
“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”
A chorus of women have detailed accounts of sexual harassment with the movie executive, including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne.
In a bombshell New York Times report last week, eight women spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.
Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.
Top stories
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Jazz musician and composer Tigran Hamasyan launches a European tour, featuring music from his new album, "An Ancient Observer".
“I am here in quite rainy San Sebastian in the best country, in Spain. I’m gonna see you soon, I look forward to that,” the actor says.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: No guarantee that Baku won't re-launch Karabakh offensive "How can we talk about progress in negotiations when there is no trust between the sides?" deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Armenia may host inaugural International Delphic Games Hrachya Rostomyan and Vladimir Ponyavin weighed in on the possibility of holding the inaugural international Delphic Games in Armenia.
Czech Republic vows to remain committed to Iran nuke deal Cumba said that the two countries may establish close cooperation in the field of steel and petrochemical industries machinery.
Syrian army takes large mountaintop in Homs, village in Deir ez-Zor Deir ez-Zor, which is situated southeast of IS’ former stronghold of Raqqa, was besieged by the so-called Islamic State in 2014.