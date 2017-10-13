Serj Tankian says good to be back in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian is back in Armenia, the musician revealed in an Instagram post.

"Good to be back in Armenia," the singer said on the photo-sharing social media platform.

Tankian, alongside a number of prominent Diaspora-based Armenians such as Canadian-Armenian actressArsinée Khanjian , filmmaker Atom Egoyan and writer Eric Nazarian, visited the country in April.