Armenia to establish technological university

PanARMENIAN.Net - A technological university meeting the highest international standards will be established in Armenia, discussions by president Serzh Sargsyan, adviser to the president Fr. Mesrop Aramian and deputy minister of education and science Davit Sahakyan revealed.

The university will help identify and develop high-tech breakthrough trends in the country.

Those participating in the meeting briefed president Sargsyan about the approaches and principles of establishing the technological university.

According to them, the extensive work carried out in the past year is the continuation of the president's visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016.

The university, they say, will cooperate and partner with the MIT and other prestigious institutions.

The graduates will accordingly receive two diplomas - one from the Armenian university, and another one from the partner institution.

The president instructed those in charge to refine the concept and submit it to the government.