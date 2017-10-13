Armenians invited to first-ever Tea & Coffee Festival
October 13, 2017 - 14:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan will host the inaugural Tea & Coffee Festival on October 20-21 near the Opera House and the Swan Lake.
The festival is a great holiday for all the lovers of these fragrant tonic drinks.
Everyone interested is invited to have a pleasant time on an autumn weekend with friends, children and families and have a cup coffee with dessert, as well as buy the varieties they liked at wholesale prices.
"This is a great opportunity to take a magical journey to the world of tea and coffee, participate in competitions, listen to live music," the organizers say.
The main event of the festival will be a fair of tea, coffee and related products.
In specially designed pavilions, you can watch tea ceremonies of the peoples of the world (Vietnam, China, India, Korea), learn more about the different ways of preparation and usage of tea in accordance with national traditions.
Armenian herbal and mountain teas, as well as culinary products will also be in the limelight.
The event is organized by Prom Expo LLC and theTea & Coffee Festival.
