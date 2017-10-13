Uber appeals decision to withdraw London license
October 13, 2017 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber on Friday, October 13filed notification of its intention to appeal the London transport regulator’s decision to withdraw its license to operate in the market, TechCrunch reports.
“While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London,” an Uber spokesman told us. “As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right.”
Despite being judged unfit to operate and having licensing withdrawn by the local regulator, Uber can continue to operate in London during the appeals process.
Its spokesman added that details of Uber’s arguments against the decision will not be released until nearer the time of the appeal being heard.
Reuters is reporting that a hearing is likely to take place on December 11, citing a spokesman at Britain’s Judicial Office.
A spokesperson for Westminster Magistrates’ Court did not confirm this date but told us: “The court are aware of Uber’s appeal against TFL. The parties will be made aware of the [appeals hearing] date formally.”
Late last month Transport for London sent shock waves through Uber after announcing it would not be renewing the company’s private hire vehicle license to operate in its most important European market — where it claims to have some 3.5 million and around 40,000 drivers.
TfL said Uber had demonstrated “a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications”.
After the decision was announced new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote an apology in a London newspaper, saying sorry for Uber’s “mistakes”. He also made a personal visit to the city for talks with the regulator. And tweeted to urge London to work with the company “to make things right”.
However yesterday, at a question time session, London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, confirmed TfL would be standing by its decision and defending it in court, saying: “The courts now will consider the appeal from Uber and of course TfL will defend the decision they made.”
TfL listed four issues in its Uber license decision — namely: Uber’s approach to reporting serious criminal offenses; its approach to how driver medical certificates are obtained; its approach to carrying out background checks to ensure drivers do not have a criminal record; and how it has explained its use of internal software (codenamed Greyball) in London — software apparently designed to try to block regulatory oversight.
London’s Met Police had written to the regulator when it was still considering Uber’s license renewal accusing the company of systematically failing to report the most serious allegations of criminal behavior on its platform.
Uber has since said it’s working with London’s Met Police on a new system for reporting serious crimes.
Top stories
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army launches major anti-IS offensive at rebel request The army began its operation this morning after Syrian warplanes hit IS positions in the district of Hajar al-Aswad and in the Yarmouk Camp area.
HRW reports on renewed torture in police custody, abductions in Turkey People in Turkey accused of links with terrorism or with the 2016 military coup attempt have been tortured in police custody, HRW says.
Syrian army unit overcomes deadly Islamic State sniper trap Video footage was released Friday, October 13, showing a unit of the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces coming under fire from an IS sniper.
Mkhitaryan, Klopp exchange compliments ahead of Anfield clash Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up on how former boss Jurgen Klopp transformed him into a "better player".