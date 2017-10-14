Russian strikes pave way for Syrian army advance near Quraytayn

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces have played an imperative role in the Syrian Arab Army’s resurgence in the Quraytayn area, carrying out nonstop airstrikes over the Islamic State militant groups positions, Al-Masdar News reports.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army were able to retake several areas from the Islamic State as a result of these heavy airstrikes near the strategic city of Quraytayn.

Video footage released by Hezbollah’s official media wing on Friday shows the Syrian Arab Army advancing amid heavy airstrikes from their Russian counterparts in southeast Homs.

The Syrian Arab Army is now awaiting orders from their high command to storm Quraytayn.