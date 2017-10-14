Situation on Karabakh contact line remains virtually unchanged

PanARMENIAN.Net - No considerable changes occured in the situation on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan as the relative calm preserved over the week of October 8-14.

Azerbaijani forces used various caliber firearms to violate the ceasefire in the reporting period, also employing

The Karabakh troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.

An Armenian border soldier, Chaplin Margaryan was killed in Azerbaijan's gunshot fire on Tuesday, October 10.