Syrian army 'fully' liberates Islamic State capital

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army has fully liberated the city of Al-Mayadeen in Deir ez-Zor province which until a few hours ago had been the Islamic State’s de facto capital, Al-Masdar News said.

According to military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the Syrian Army achieved full control over all districts within the city of Al-Mayadeen.

The Syrian Army operation to expel IS from Al-Mayadeen started about one week ago and saw the army deploy units of the elite Tiger Forces Division.

Whilst it is still unclear how exactly IS forces in Al-Mayadeen were defeated, it appears that most of the jihadist defenders abandoned the city.

Russian Aerospace Forces have played an imperative role in the Syrian Arab Army’s resurgence in the Quraytayn area, carrying out nonstop airstrikes over the Islamic State militant groups positions.