Delegations of a number of cities visit Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Delegations of a number of cities who have arrived in Yerevan to participate in events marking the 2799th anniversary of the capital city's foundation on Saturday, October 14 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.

Accompanying the guests were Yerevan's deputy mayors Kamo Areyan, Vahe Nikoyan and Davit Ohanyan, as well as representatives of district administrations.

The members of the delegations put a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire, also paying tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits displayed.

The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is celebrating the 2799th anniversary of its foundation with a number of events on Saturday.