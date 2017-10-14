// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Delegations of a number of cities visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Delegations of a number of cities visit Armenian Genocide memorial
October 14, 2017 - 15:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Delegations of a number of cities who have arrived in Yerevan to participate in events marking the 2799th anniversary of the capital city's foundation on Saturday, October 14 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.

Accompanying the guests were Yerevan's deputy mayors Kamo Areyan, Vahe Nikoyan and Davit Ohanyan, as well as representatives of district administrations.

The members of the delegations put a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire, also paying tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits displayed.

The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is celebrating the 2799th anniversary of its foundation with a number of events on Saturday.

The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

 Top stories
Newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits KarabakhNewly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits Karabakh
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Armenian Genocide centenary declaration 'of historic importance'Armenian Genocide centenary declaration 'of historic importance'
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
Most Jews in favor of recognizing Armenian Genocide: ex-lawmakerMost Jews in favor of recognizing Armenian Genocide: ex-lawmaker
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
World Without Genocide honors Turkish scholar Taner AkcamWorld Without Genocide honors Turkish scholar Taner Akcam
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan pursues goal of destroying Artsakh people: Armenia
Armenia will annul Turkey protocols in 2018: president
Armenia improves standing in global competitiveness indices
Ross Bagdasarian Sr. - the Armenian genius behind “Alvin and the Chipmunks"
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion Last month, 60 people were reportedly arrested in Azerbaijan in an unprecedented crackdown on LGBT rights.
Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
'Real' Henrikh Mkhitaryan now playing for Man United: pundit Higginbotham said “...now I think we’re getting to see the real player who was voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.”
Azerbaijani opposition journalist detained in Kiev at Baku's request Huseynli has already obtained Dutch citizenship and cooperates with the broadcasting television channel Turan TV from abroad.