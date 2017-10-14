Delegations of a number of cities visit Armenian Genocide memorial
October 14, 2017 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Delegations of a number of cities who have arrived in Yerevan to participate in events marking the 2799th anniversary of the capital city's foundation on Saturday, October 14 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.
Accompanying the guests were Yerevan's deputy mayors Kamo Areyan, Vahe Nikoyan and Davit Ohanyan, as well as representatives of district administrations.
The members of the delegations put a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire, also paying tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.
Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits displayed.
The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is celebrating the 2799th anniversary of its foundation with a number of events on Saturday.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion Last month, 60 people were reportedly arrested in Azerbaijan in an unprecedented crackdown on LGBT rights.
Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
'Real' Henrikh Mkhitaryan now playing for Man United: pundit Higginbotham said “...now I think we’re getting to see the real player who was voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.”
Azerbaijani opposition journalist detained in Kiev at Baku's request Huseynli has already obtained Dutch citizenship and cooperates with the broadcasting television channel Turan TV from abroad.