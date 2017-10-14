Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia
October 14, 2017 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Stockport-based Starkey Hearing Technologies, one of the world’s largest hearing technology companies, is leading the first UK mission to deliver the gift of hearing to 300 people in Armenia.
Starkey’s team of UK hearing professionals are embarking on the hearing mission to Armenia, as part of the firm’s global community support programme.
It will be the first time a UK team has fitted devices in an overseas mission as part of the worldwide Starkey Foundation initiative, which has provided over 1.9million hearing devices in more than 100 countries.
Eleven partners plus a seven-strong Starkey team from the UK head office arrived in Yerevan on Friday, October 13 to fit the devices.
This mission is the second phase of the project for Starkey and its partners who travelled to Yerevan in June to carry out hearing screening and take ear impressions of 1600 people who were identified for support – the ones most in need of better hearing.
This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
According the World Health Organisation more than 360 million people have disabling hearing loss, with the greatest number living in developing countries.
Unfortunately, less than three per cent can afford hearing aids or access to care.
