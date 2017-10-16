Top Armenian, Iranian officials talk banking cooperation, double taxation
October 16, 2017 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's minister of finance Masoud Karbasian in a recent meeting with Vardan Harutyunyan, head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee, said that the two counties have strong economic and political ties, The Financial Tribune.
"Friendly ties between the two countries must be bolstered with stronger economic ties and to achieve this goal, the commission for boosting economic ties must become more active," he said.
The official stressed the importance of expanding banking cooperation, collaborating in free trade zones, avoiding double taxation and investing in mutually beneficial fields.
Harutyunyan referred to the historically strong Iran-Armenia ties and said his country is ready to expand economic ties, especially in the fields of information technology and customs.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran vows to react to 'Trump misbehavior ' If Iran is expected to pay a price for the deal without benefiting from it, Tehran will sure enough reconsider the issue, Larijani said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents finally meet on Karabakh Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro to cost €699 and €799 in Europe The Mate 10 features a 5.9-inch 2560 x 1440 LCD while the Mate 10 Pro’s display is a 6-inch 2160 x 1080 OLED.
Bucharest hosts scientific conference on Armenian Genocide The Bucharest Municipality Museum on October 13-14 hosted a scientific conference on the Armenian Genocide.