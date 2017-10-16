Alexis Ohanian among 8 immigrants who created incredible companies

PanARMENIAN.Net - American-Armenian entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is among the eight immigrant TED speakers who went on to establish incredible companies, Brazilian Exame magazine said in an article on Monday, October 16.

Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit, and, unlike the other names on Exame's list, was born and lives in the United States.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.

Also included in the list is Elon Musk. The man behind Tesla and SpaceX, who is realizing projects as ambitious as the autonomous cars and the reusable rockets, is an immigrant. Musk was born in South Africa and lived there until he was 17 when he moved to Canada. At 24, Musk settled in the United States, where he developed his companies.

Manu Prakash, Larry Page and Sergey Brin,Rana El-Kaliouby,Sayu Bhojwani, Tan Le andChris Anderson are also among the immigrants who live with the challenge of developing their businesses in a foreign country.