Alexis Ohanian among 8 immigrants who created incredible companies
October 16, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American-Armenian entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is among the eight immigrant TED speakers who went on to establish incredible companies, Brazilian Exame magazine said in an article on Monday, October 16.
Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit, and, unlike the other names on Exame's list, was born and lives in the United States.
Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.
Also included in the list is Elon Musk. The man behind Tesla and SpaceX, who is realizing projects as ambitious as the autonomous cars and the reusable rockets, is an immigrant. Musk was born in South Africa and lived there until he was 17 when he moved to Canada. At 24, Musk settled in the United States, where he developed his companies.
Manu Prakash, Larry Page and Sergey Brin,Rana El-Kaliouby,Sayu Bhojwani, Tan Le andChris Anderson are also among the immigrants who live with the challenge of developing their businesses in a foreign country.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran vows to react to 'Trump misbehavior ' If Iran is expected to pay a price for the deal without benefiting from it, Tehran will sure enough reconsider the issue, Larijani said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents finally meet on Karabakh Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro to cost €699 and €799 in Europe The Mate 10 features a 5.9-inch 2560 x 1440 LCD while the Mate 10 Pro’s display is a 6-inch 2160 x 1080 OLED.
Bucharest hosts scientific conference on Armenian Genocide The Bucharest Municipality Museum on October 13-14 hosted a scientific conference on the Armenian Genocide.