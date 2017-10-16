Armenian Genocide doc wins IDA Special Mention award

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Pare Lorentz Committee of the International Documentary Assn. has acknowledged Armenian Genocide documentary "Intent to Destroy" (director Joe Berlinger) with a Special Mention.

The Assn. has announced its initial round of nominees for the 33rd annual IDA Documentary Awards.

The Pare Lorentz Award recognizes films that demonstrates exemplary filmmaking while focusing on the appropriate use of the natural environment, justice for all and the illumination of pressing social problems.

Produced by Survival Pictures (The Promise), RadicalMedia, and Third Eye Motion Picture Company in association with Bloom Project, Berlinger’s 13th feature-length documentary embeds history with the story of director Terry George’s exploration of the genocide through his film "The Promise". That includes the subsequent campaign launched by Genocide deniers.