Karabakh insists on its participation in peace negotiations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh demands the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of Artsakh, the foreign ministry said in a statement following talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.

“The meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 16 is very important from the point of view of creating conditions for the activation of the negotiation process, which was seriously damaged as a result of the aggression against Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016,” the foreign ministry said in the statement.

“We are convinced that one of the bases for ensuring progress in the negotiation process is the strict adherence to the agreements of 1994 and 1995, as well as the realization of the earlier reached agreements, in particular, the implementation of mechanisms of investigation of the incidents and the expansion of the Office of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the increase of its monitoring capacities.

“We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way of achieving real progress in the settlement process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.”