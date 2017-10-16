Karabakh insists on its participation in peace negotiations
October 16, 2017 - 19:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh demands the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of Artsakh, the foreign ministry said in a statement following talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.
“The meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 16 is very important from the point of view of creating conditions for the activation of the negotiation process, which was seriously damaged as a result of the aggression against Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016,” the foreign ministry said in the statement.
“We are convinced that one of the bases for ensuring progress in the negotiation process is the strict adherence to the agreements of 1994 and 1995, as well as the realization of the earlier reached agreements, in particular, the implementation of mechanisms of investigation of the incidents and the expansion of the Office of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the increase of its monitoring capacities.
“We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way of achieving real progress in the settlement process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.”
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Iran vows to react to 'Trump misbehavior ' If Iran is expected to pay a price for the deal without benefiting from it, Tehran will sure enough reconsider the issue, Larijani said.
Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro to cost €699 and €799 in Europe The Mate 10 features a 5.9-inch 2560 x 1440 LCD while the Mate 10 Pro’s display is a 6-inch 2160 x 1080 OLED.
Bucharest hosts scientific conference on Armenian Genocide The Bucharest Municipality Museum on October 13-14 hosted a scientific conference on the Armenian Genocide.
That one time the American cinema was graced with Armenian speech (video) Although Baghdasarian’s moment is hilariously funny, the hero is killed (off-camera) when a Japanese plane attacks the ship he serves on.