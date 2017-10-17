Armenia-U.S. relations discussed at World Affairs Council event

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's ambassador to the United States Grigor Hovhannissian joined last week theWorld Affairs Council'sAmbassador Series event.

The envoy, in particular, addressed some critical aspects of the Armenian foreign policy agenda and the country's relations with the U.S.

Prior to joining his country’s foreign service, Ambassador Hovhannissian served in numerous positions with the United Nations, including: UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Armenia (1994-98), UN Secretariat Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Kinshasa DRC (1998-2000) and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General in Iraq (2004-2009).

Having been involved with some of the most significant conflict areas in the last 25 years, the Ambassador commented on current areas of conflict and UN activity.