Modern Armenian military solutions unveiled to lawmakers
October 17, 2017 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Modern Armenian military equipment were unveiled to a group of lawmakers on Monday, October 16 when MPs from various parliamentary groups met defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and deputy defense minister Davit Pakhchanyan.
Also,tactical and technical characteristics and capabilities of the new military solutions were revealed to the parliamentarians on Monday.
According to a press release provided by the defense ministry, the use of the new equipment has drastically changed the balance of power, making the rival's actions more controlled and predictable.
The lawmakers then asked some questions to the defense minister and his deputy, also weighing in on issues concerning the Armenian military industrial complex and future development projects.
