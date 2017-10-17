Armenians pay tribute to memory of ancestors in Turkish cemetery
October 17, 2017 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Armenians visited the cemetery in the settlement of Zara in Turkey's Sivas province to pay tribute to the memory of their ancestors, Artsakhpress reports citing Agos newspaper.
According to the source, the cemetery was on the brink of destruction when businessman of Armenian descent Fethi Aras undertook renovation activities.
The municipality of Zara has taken over the protection of the site ever since.
Also, the town chief hosted the group of Armenians visiting the settlement.
