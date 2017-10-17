Istanbul to rename street in honor of Armenian photographer
October 17, 2017 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Istanbul municipality has approved a proposal to rename Tosbaga street in the district of Beyoglu in honor of prominent Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler.
Nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul", Guler lived on the street in question for many years and still retains his studio there, Ermenihaber.am says.
According to reports, the Istanbul city hall never approves renaming streets in the historic city but the proposal to give a new name to the street in honor of the 89-year-old photographer was given green light to this time.
As reported earlier, the first photography museum will open in Turkey and feature works by the renowned Armenian artist.
