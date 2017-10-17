Emmy-award winning actor bringing “Socrates now" to Armenia
October 17, 2017 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Socrates now”, a solo theatre adaptation of Plato’s “Apology of Socrates” produced by EllinikoTheatro, which has already been staged 450 times in 20 countries, will be performed in Yerevan. Starring in the show is Emmy award-winning actor and director Yannis Simonides, who will give two performances for the Armenian spectator; on October 20 at 13:30 at American University of Armenia and on October 21 at 18:00 at Komitas Museum-Institute.
The solo theatre performance is brought to Armenia by the Embassy of Greece in the framework of events marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Greek-Armenian diplomatic relations and in honor of a century old friendship of Greek and Armenian peoples.
In the performance, staged by the talented actor himself, Simonides presents Socrates’ defense speech, made before his accusers, the jurors and attendees during the Greek philosopher’s last trial. The wise Socrates is tried for false accusations of not believing in the gods of Athens, corrupting the Athenian youth as well as endangering family values defined by the state.
The renowned theatrical performance, which captures the essence of Socratic ethics in an accessible and engaging manner, presents Plato’s timeless classic in a new light.
At the end of performances, the spectators will have a unique chance to discuss with the talented actor the apology of Socrates, his views and their relevance in our times.
The play will be performed in English, accompanied by Armenian surtitles. Entrance is free.
The production has been supported and sponsored by the Armenian Ministry of Culture, the Greek National Tourism Organization, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Armenia, The American University of Armenia, Aegean Airways and Charentsi 28 Restaurant. Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia supports the initiative in memory of late Dimitris Lois, CEO of Coca-Cola Hellenic Company.
