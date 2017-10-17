// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia lags behind neighbors in terms of GDP per capita

Armenia lags behind neighbors in terms of GDP per capita
October 17, 2017 - 13:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia tops the South Caucasus countries with the highest GDP (nominal) per capita at $4120 in 2017, the October update of the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook revealed.

Closely following Georgia is Azerbaijan with a $4100 GDP, Armenia lagging behind with just $3670.

Azerbaijan, however, leads when the GDP is calculated on a purchasing power parity basis, set to report $17.430 per capita in 2017.

Georgia is next with $10.640, while Armenia comes in the third again with $9100.

 Top stories
Armenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soonArmenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soon
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Production of optical devices grows sixfold in ArmeniaProduction of optical devices grows sixfold in Armenia
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Uber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countriesUber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countries
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
ADB approves $80 mln loan to help improve energy efficiency in ArmeniaADB approves $80 mln loan to help improve energy efficiency in Armenia
“A more efficient and reliable energy distribution network is important for economic growth in Armenia”, - said Sonali Tang.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
Georgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministry
IDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into Armenia
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial Lacôte‏ laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.