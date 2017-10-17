Armenia lags behind neighbors in terms of GDP per capita

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia tops the South Caucasus countries with the highest GDP (nominal) per capita at $4120 in 2017, the October update of the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook revealed.

Closely following Georgia is Azerbaijan with a $4100 GDP, Armenia lagging behind with just $3670.

Azerbaijan, however, leads when the GDP is calculated on a purchasing power parity basis, set to report $17.430 per capita in 2017.

Georgia is next with $10.640, while Armenia comes in the third again with $9100.