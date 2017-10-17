Artsakh fate can't be decided without its involvement in talks: president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will keep on expressing its position on the restoration of a full format of peace talks, president Bako Sahakyan said on Monday, October 16.

"I'd like to stress once more that independence and security are intact values for us and form the basis of Artsakh's state building," Sahakyan was quoted as saying by Artsakhpress.

"We will continue expressing our principled position on the restoration of a full format of negotiations."

"Artsakh's fate cannot be determined without its direct participation in all the stages of the talks, and we'll continue taking necessary steps with Armenia to this end," he added.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.