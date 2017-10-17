// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artsakh fate can't be decided without its involvement in talks: president

October 17, 2017 - 14:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will keep on expressing its position on the restoration of a full format of peace talks, president Bako Sahakyan said on Monday, October 16.

"I'd like to stress once more that independence and security are intact values for us and form the basis of Artsakh's state building," Sahakyan was quoted as saying by Artsakhpress.

"We will continue expressing our principled position on the restoration of a full format of negotiations."

"Artsakh's fate cannot be determined without its direct participation in all the stages of the talks, and we'll continue taking necessary steps with Armenia to this end," he added.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan

The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.

