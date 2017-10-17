Syrian army storms Islamic State strongholds in Deir ez-Zor City

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside their advisers from the Russian Special Forces, launched a new attack to clear several areas occupied by the Islamic State (IS) in Deir ez-Zor City, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by the 4th and 17th divisions, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s positions at the Al-Rusafah and Al-‘Aqal districts in a bid to take these key areas near the western bank of the Euphrates River.

In addition to the attacks at A-Rusafah and Al-‘Aqal, the Syrian Arab Army also launched an assault along Port Sa’id Street, which has long been an Islamic State stronghold inside the provincial capital of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

According to a military source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Army has already advanced along Port Sa’id Street and liberated several buildings inside Al-Rusafah – intense clashes are ongoing.

Once the Syrian Army liberates these areas, they will be in prime position to clear the remaining pockets under the Islamic State’s control inside the provincial capital.