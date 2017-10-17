Syrian army storms Islamic State strongholds in Deir ez-Zor City
October 17, 2017 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside their advisers from the Russian Special Forces, launched a new attack to clear several areas occupied by the Islamic State (IS) in Deir ez-Zor City, Al-Masdar News says.
Led by the 4th and 17th divisions, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s positions at the Al-Rusafah and Al-‘Aqal districts in a bid to take these key areas near the western bank of the Euphrates River.
In addition to the attacks at A-Rusafah and Al-‘Aqal, the Syrian Arab Army also launched an assault along Port Sa’id Street, which has long been an Islamic State stronghold inside the provincial capital of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
According to a military source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Army has already advanced along Port Sa’id Street and liberated several buildings inside Al-Rusafah – intense clashes are ongoing.
Once the Syrian Army liberates these areas, they will be in prime position to clear the remaining pockets under the Islamic State’s control inside the provincial capital.
Photo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial Lacôte laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.