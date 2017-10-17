// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial

Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial
October 17, 2017 - 16:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ on Tuesday, October 17 visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

According to a series of tweets on the ambassador's Twitter account, he laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.

Also, the ambassador toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-institute (AGMI) and left a note in the book of memories.

France is among the three dozen states that have officially recognized the Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

 Top stories
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in TallinnMonument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports continues to grow
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Armenia to build new nuke plant if it proves efficient pricewise: minister Armenia will build a new nuclear plant if it is efficient price-wise, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan told reporters.