Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial
October 17, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on Tuesday, October 17 visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
According to a series of tweets on the ambassador's Twitter account, he laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Also, the ambassador toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-institute (AGMI) and left a note in the book of memories.
France is among the three dozen states that have officially recognized the Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
