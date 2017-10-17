Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ on Tuesday, October 17 visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

According to a series of tweets on the ambassador's Twitter account, he laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.

Also, the ambassador toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-institute (AGMI) and left a note in the book of memories.

France is among the three dozen states that have officially recognized the Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.