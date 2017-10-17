Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties
October 17, 2017 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries at a meeting on Tuesday, October 17.
Iran's minister of culture and Islamic guidance Abbas Salehi and his Armenian counterpart Armen Amiryan held talks in Tehran and expressed readiness to enhance bilateral partnership in the area of culture.
The Iranian official said that culture and art can pave the way for better ties between the two countries.
Also, Salehi said that relations further deepen thanks to new cultural agreements between Iran and Armenia.
103 objects from the collection of works of ancient Armenian culture and civilization recently arrived in Iran based on an agreement between the two countries to host a joint exhibition in the Islamic Republic.
