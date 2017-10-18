// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's deputy FM blasts Azeri official's 'caveman mentality'

October 18, 2017 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The social media post by the advisor to the Azerbaijani president shows what is exactly is hindering the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, deputy Armenian foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has said.

In a Facebook post, Novruz Mammadov said that the Armenian president has allegedly violated agreements reached in negotiations.

"It was decided that no statements other than the agreed provisions will be made but he did not keep his promise," Mammadov said.

"Mammadov's post which stems from a caveman mentality once again proves what is really hindering the settlement of the Karabakh conflict," Kocharyan said in a tweet.

Following a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said that the only solution to the Karabakh conflict is for Artsakh to remain outside Azerbaijan.

