Armenia's deputy FM blasts Azeri official's 'caveman mentality'
October 18, 2017 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The social media post by the advisor to the Azerbaijani president shows what is exactly is hindering the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, deputy Armenian foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has said.
In a Facebook post, Novruz Mammadov said that the Armenian president has allegedly violated agreements reached in negotiations.
"It was decided that no statements other than the agreed provisions will be made but he did not keep his promise," Mammadov said.
"Mammadov's post which stems from a caveman mentality once again proves what is really hindering the settlement of the Karabakh conflict," Kocharyan said in a tweet.
Following a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said that the only solution to the Karabakh conflict is for Artsakh to remain outside Azerbaijan.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Oman beginning to grant e-visas to Armenian citizens The regulations include that an applicant must have a passport that is valid for no less than six months after submitting the application.
Mike Pence a keynote speaker at ANCA-sponsored summit in DC U.S. vice-president Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at an important summit on religious liberty across the Middle East
Armenian violinist heads for two more Guinness records Madoyan had his first musical record registered on February 11-12, 2017 when he performed 59 works for 33 hours.
Top neo-Nazi quits movement, reveals he is gay with Jewish heritage Wilshaw was a high-profile figure of the National Front in the 1980s and was speaking at extreme right events as recently as this year.