Iran wants to develop Persian language in Armenia
October 18, 2017 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's culture minister Sayyed Abbas Salehi has said that the Islamic Republic 'is ready to develop Persian language in Armenia', Iranian media reports say.
According to IBNA, Salehi underscored the importance and position of the Persian language.
“By signing an agreement last week, a new chapter will open in relations between the two countries. Iran and Armenia share a lot in different cultural and artistic grounds that can expand their ties,” he said.
Referring to the capacities of the Iranian cinema, Salehi continued: “Iranian Cinema is strong and produces around 100 films per year and holds a festival titled "Cinema Vérité". Short films also have a good status in Iran and currently, the 34th Tehran International Short Film Festival is underway.”
Salehi was meeting his Armenian counterpart Armen Amiryan, the two also agreeing to develop cultural ties.
