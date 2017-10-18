Armenia testing new and modern electric train (video)
October 18, 2017 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A completely new and modern electric train has reached Armenia from Russia.
The train is comfortable for everyone, including for people with physical disabilities as it is equipped with elevators for passengers using wheelchairs to climb and come down of cars.
The electric train has two cars and 129 comfortable seats, ventilation, sterilization, fire protection systems, emergency exit windows and information screens.
The electric multiple unit is currently being tested to find out its suitability to the Armenian terrain and the railroads, as well as the technical peculiarities of infrastructures.
Also, conductors will attend training courses.
The final tests will reveal the amount of cars and seats necessary to operate in Armenia.
According to initial plans, a similar multiple unit is expected to hit the Armenian roads in early 2018.
