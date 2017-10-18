More than $1 billion investments made in Armenia in H1: minister
October 18, 2017 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Investments worth $1.024 billion, including direct foreign investment of $328, were made in Armenia in the first six months of 2017, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told reporters on Wednesday, October 18, Aysor.am reports.
"This year's figures have grown 36.6% and 26.3%, respectively, year on year," Karayan said.
According to him, the new draft bill on foreign investment creates favorable conditions for improving the investors protection institute in the country.
The National Statistical Service had earlier said that investments worth AMD 17.2 billion were made in Armenia.
