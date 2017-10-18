Karabakh president meets Flemish lawmakers in Brussels
October 18, 2017 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Karabakh president Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, October 18 visited the Flemish parliament in Brussels, met a group of its members and attended the ceremony of establishing the Flanders-Artsakh Friendship Group.
President Sahakyan thanked all those who spared no effort to establish the Friendship Group, noting that as a symbol of sincere friendship between Flanders and Artsakh the group signaled the willingness to develop bilateral relations and adherence to universal values.
Also, Sahakyan said that Flanders was the oldest center of the Armenian Diaspora on the territory of present-day Belgium where the Armenian community for centuries had served as a unique bridge between the West and the East, their historical homeland and this beautiful country. He said such a rich history of relations would naturally have a positive impact on the current period too.
Sahakyan arrived in Belgium for a working visit on Tuesday. He has already participated in the opening of the 4th European Armenian Convention and delivered remarks. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, minister Diapora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan and other officials also took part in the congress.
