Armenian Genocide video named among the best at Molodiya Festival (video)
October 18, 2017 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A video about the Armenian Genocide took the third spot at the Molodiya Festival in Kiev.
The 32-second clip titled "Thank you for the chance to blossom again: Armenians" is authored by animator-directors Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Lidagovsky, Gazeta.au reports.
"With this video we say thank you to the peoples who hosted and supported us at a difficult time," the directors said.
The video about the Genocide and those who won other prizes will be shown in a number of cities of Ukraine and abroad throughout a year.
