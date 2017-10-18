Armenian Genocide video named among the best at Molodiya Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - A video about the Armenian Genocide took the third spot at the Molodiya Festival in Kiev.

The 32-second clip titled "Thank you for the chance to blossom again: Armenians" is authored by animator-directors Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Lidagovsky, Gazeta.au reports.

"With this video we say thank you to the peoples who hosted and supported us at a difficult time," the directors said.

The video about the Genocide and those who won other prizes will be shown in a number of cities of Ukraine and abroad throughout a year.